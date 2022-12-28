Philadelphia

Driver in Stolen SUV Kills Elderly Woman in Philadelphia Crash Caught on Video

WARNING: This video is graphic and may be disturbing for some viewers.

By David Chang



An elderly woman died from her injuries after a driver in a stolen SUV struck several vehicles and then fled the scene on foot on Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

The woman, identified by family members as 78-year-old Julia Abraham, was sitting inside her silver Mercury Mariner along the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue at 12:31 p.m. when her vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by a stolen white Jeep Grand Cherokee. 

Police said the driver of the stolen Cherokee had already struck five other parked vehicles before crashing into the Mercury Mariner. 

Tyrell James was sitting inside his car when he heard the crash.

“Looking into my sideview mirror, I could see in one mirror, a vehicle getting hit so fast and so hard with a door sliding out open and in another rearview mirror I saw a white jeep just flying,” James said.

The driver fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. 

Abraham was taken to Presbyterian Hospital where she was pronounced dead at 1:46 p.m. 

Police recovered the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee. They have not yet released a description of the hit-and-run driver. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

