fireworks

Watch: Illegal Fireworks Launched From Downtown LA Parking Lot Explode on High-Rise Balcony

The fireworks can be seen striking the high-rise residence before starting a small fire on the Fourth of July.

By Christine Kim and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Illegal fireworks launched from a downtown Los Angeles parking lot on the Fourth of July exploded in a bright flash on the balcony of a high-rise building and started a small fire.

Video shows the fireworks hit the side of the building before an explosion several stories above Hope and 12th streets, where a group had been setting off illegal fireworks Sunday night.  

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“I was shocked, definitely didn’t see that coming,” said Andrew Yi, who captured video from a nearby balcony. “

U.S. & World

Miami-Dade County 4 hours ago

4 More Victims Found in Surfside Condo Rubble, Bringing Death Toll to 32

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Pentagon Cancels $10 Billion JEDI Cloud Contract That Amazon and Microsoft Were Fighting Over

Yi said the fire was quickly extinguished. Firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the building around 10:40 p.m., but it was out by the time they arrived.

No injuries were reported. 

Witness said the people who launched the fireworks ran to their cars and left. 

“As soon as it hit the building, I saw everybody just leave and run to their cars,” Yi said.

No arrests were reported. 

This article tagged under:

fireworksDowntown LA
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us