Video of Riverside Teacher Dancing in Mock Native American Headdress Leads to Her Suspension

A Riverside Unified School District math teacher was on suspension Thursday following social media posts from her classroom showing her performing as if she were engaged in a Native American war dance.

The video, recorded by a student of Native American descent, captured the masked instructor from North High School wearing head feathers, chanting and moving around her desk as if in the middle of a war dance or some other ritual, which was not identified in the video.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The teacher can be heard chanting a term often used to remember trigonometry functions. A spokesperson for the student who recorded the six-minute video spoke with NBCLA Thursday night.

"When I was watching the whole six-minute video, I felt my whole body started to tremble," said Akalei Brown. "There was a physical change within my body watching that."

Brown said the video brings to light what indigenous people face daily.

"This has been going on my whole life," Brown said. "My whole life has been like this, being made fun of. And now, for the first time, people care. They are angry and they see us."

The Riverside Unified School District's superintendent said its investigation will address the teacher's actions and whether this case is an isolated event.

"These behaviors are completely unacceptable and an offensive depiction of the vast and expansive Native American cultures and practices,'' according to an RUSD statement. "Her actions do not represent the values of our district ... The Riverside Unified School District values diversity, equity and inclusion, and does not condone behavior against these values.

"We are deeply committed to implementing inclusive practices and policies that honor the rich diversity of our district and the greater region. We will be working with our students, families, staff and community to regain your trust,'' the statement concluded.

Published reports indicated the teacher has worked at North for over a decade, but RUSD has not confirmed that information, nor her identity.

Some students chuckled during the episode, according to the video.

The reasons for the instructor's behavior and how they might have related to the lesson plan were unclear.

NBCLA attempted to contact the teacher but did not receive a response.

Weeks after students say they were targets of racial slurs at a high school football game, there are new accusations of a similar attack during a high school volleyball game. Tony Shin reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

The video clips were circulated widely via social media and came to the attention of RUSD administrators Wednesday.

The teacher was placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, according to the school district.

Protesters marched outside the high school Thursday after the video began to circulate, saying they wanted the teacher to be fired.

Assembly members Sabrina Cervantes, D-Corona, Jose Medina, D-Riverside, and James Ramos, D-Highland, issued a collective statement expressing condemnation of what transpired.

A recording of one of our teachers has been widely circulated on social media. Click here for RUSD’s statement: https://t.co/P6nID4cMo3 pic.twitter.com/REemTRN6e8 — Riverside Unified School District (@RiversideUSD) October 21, 2021

"It is damaging and disheartening to see Native American and indigenous culture represented in such a trite and insensitive way,'' according to the legislators. "However, this is not an isolated incident, as such teaching practices have been used across the nation. It is time that we stop this behavior. We need to ensure that students learn about themselves in positive, accurate, and appropriate ways.''