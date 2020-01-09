Video Shows 81-Year-Old Grandmother Being Attacked by Purse Snatcher in Houston

Robbery detectives in Houston want to find the purse snatcher seen on video attacking an 81-year-old woman and throwing her to the ground.

Investigators tweeted video of the Nov. 25th robbery on Houston's north side. In it, a man can be seen following the woman, identified by KPRC-TV as 81-year-old Christine Henry, from behind before charging at her.

Henry told KPRC-TV she was walking to a light rail station when it happened "real quick, just like lightning."

Within moments the man rips the purse from Henry's hands, causing her to fall and hit her face on the ground, detectives wrote in a blog post appealing for the public's help in catching the suspect.

Henry said the robber got away with her medicine, social security number and other belongings.

“A lot of people are really upset,” robbery detective Jeff Briden told KPRC. “There are a lot of people threatening to do harm against this person and it’s probably better that he just turn himself in before somebody gets a hold of him. Because you just don’t do that.”

Houston Crime Stoppers offered an award for information that leads to the man's arrest or indictment.

He remains at-large as of this writing.