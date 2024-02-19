‘I was in the car, bro': Tornado flips vehicle onto roof of another car during Florida storms

A storm cell that swept through South Florida spawned several tornadoes, including one in Oakland Park that flipped a car over while the driver was inside.

The man captured video of the terrifying aftermath. The footage shows him inside the flipped-over car that landed on the roof of another car in his driveway.

"I was in the car, bro," he's saying in disbelief. "This is unbelievable, bro."

He eventually lets himself out.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The National Weather Service confirmed that EF0 tornados caused the severe storm damage in Broward County over the weekend.

A few doors down, neighbor Jason Coley spent most of the day sawing and cleaning up the tree that fell on his roof Sunday night.

Coley and his family took cover once they heard what he describes as howling winds.

"We went in the hallway, ducked down," he said. "It was a bad experience. It was a loud whistle and it got faster and faster."

Then next door at Gary Gobin’s house, the gazebo that once sat in his backyard flew into another yard, snapped in half, then wrapped around a tree.

"It was just like a whistling noise and you could see it didn’t have that normal look of a windstorm," he said.

The National Weather Service could not classify the Oakland Park tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, or EF Scale, which is used to measure tornado intensity. However, two EF0 tornados with estimated wind gusts of 65-85 mph touched down in the Miramar-Pembroke Pines area and the Cooper City-Davie area. Another tornado was also confirmed to have touched down near Krome Avenue in Miami-Dade.