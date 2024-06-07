Video shows car veer off into multiple lanes and crash into several homes in Utah after driver falls asleep

One person was hurt and several homes and cars damaged after a driver allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and veered off a busy roadway in Ogden, Utah, according to NBC affiliate KSL.

Dashboard video showed a red Cadlillac in the far right northbound lane suddenly veer into the left lane and then into the southbound side of the road, nearly hitting several vehicles before crashing into several homes and flipping over.

One man was working on his parked car when the Cadillac crashed into him. The man was injured and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said in a statement.

The driver of the Cadillac was able to walk away from the crash after his car flipped over, a witness on the scene told KSL.

Police said the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel and that they believed that impairment from alcohol and drugs was not a factor. He was released with a citation.

"This incident serves as a critical reminder of the dangers associated with drowsy driving. Drowsy driving is a serious and often underestimated hazard. It can slow reaction times, impair decision-making, and significantly increase the risk of accidents," police said in a statement.