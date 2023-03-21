Watch: Massive Alligator Spotted Crossing Road in Florida Suburb as Neighbors Gather in Shock

Residents had their cameras rolling when a giant alligator was seen crossing the road in an upscale Naples community.

Cell phone video captured the massive reptile calmly crossing the street before parking itself on some plush grass.

The gator appears to have arrived at the Forest Glen Golf & Country Club from a nearby lake, which is not uncommon at this time of year.

Florida Fish and Wildlife approached the 9- to 10-foot gator and safely removed it from the community. There were no injuries.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Alligators making public appearances on roads and in neighborhoods becomes more likely as spring approaches, due to an increase in gator activity ahead of mating season.

Alligator mating season begins in early April according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which means it's normal for Floridians to see more of the scaly green creatures lounging around canals, swamps and marshy areas.

For tips on how to mitigate a gator attack from a wildlife expert, click here.