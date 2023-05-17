Video Shows Texas Police Officers Rescuing Infant Abandoned After Car Theft

A video from the Fort Worth Police shows officers rescuing an infant who was abandoned after being taken during a car theft.

Bodycam video shared by the department on Wednesday showed police officers finding the 6-month-old child, who was still in a car carrier, behind a guardrail at the end of a dead-end road.

"Got it, got it! Aww!" officers can be heard saying into the radio in the video. "Hey, we have the baby."

The officers pulled the child out of the car seat and the infant began crying.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Aww, it's OK! It's OK!" an officer said.

Police said the child appeared physically unharmed and was later reunited with family.

Police said the child was in the car when it was stolen at about 7 p.m. Monday along the 3300 block of North Pecan Street. A woman called 911 and told police a man she didn't know jumped into her car and drove off with her baby still inside.

Officials said a number of officers joined the search for the vehicle including members of the narcotics, gang, and directed response units.

About an hour after the initial call, police said they found the stolen car on Deen Street and took a man into custody. On Tuesday, police identified that man as Elliot Reyes.

The baby, however, was no longer in the stolen car. After talking with Reyes, police said, they found the baby unharmed about five minutes later.

Police said Wednesday that Reyes had been charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child, and auto theft.

According to online jail records, Wednesday afternoon, Reyes is being held on charges of burglary of a building, theft of property, and abandoning or endangering a child with bonds totaling $68,000. It's not clear if he's obtained an attorney.