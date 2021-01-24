Unrest Erupts After Police Car Drives Through Crowd in Washington, Injuring 2

Dozens of people marched through the streets of Tacoma late Sunday in response to a police car driving through a crowd the day before, leaving at least two people injured.

The group gathered near the intersection in Tacoma where the police car plowed through a crowd of pedestrians while responding to a reported street race Saturday evening. Video of the incident was widely shared online and appeared to show at least one person being run over.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One person has since been released, news outlets reported.

Sunday evening, demonstrators gathered at a park, then marched through downtown where the movement became more chaotic with windows shattered and spray paint tagged on multiple buildings. Several items were set up to create a barricade in the street where a large trash can was set ablaze. The group also passed by the Pierce County Jail.

Police said that while officers were observing the protest, three people appeared to try to get onto the roof of a building downtown. Two were armed with a handgun and knives and were arrested. The third got away.

There were no known injuries Sunday night, police said in a tweet, adding that the protest was cleared around 11 p.m.

Meanwhile, police identified the officer involved in the incident Saturday as a 58-year-old man who has been with the department for 29 1/2 years. He had been surrounded by a crowd after arriving at the reported street race. People began hitting the body of the cruiser, and the officer feared for his safety. The officer drove forward through the crowd, and then stopped and called for medical aid, police said.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Protesters told news outlets they want the officer to be fired, and criticized the city for what they said was a lack of transparency.

The Tacoma Community’s Police Advisory Committee scheduled a virtual meeting Monday at 6 p.m. to discuss the incident.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is looking into Saturday's incident. The team is comprised of law enforcement officials from around the county and community representatives, The Seattle Times reported.

Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards said she was "deeply concerned" in a statement released Sunday.

"For those who woke up this morning feeling outrage, frustration, grief, heartbreak, or confusion, I understand and honor your feelings. I, too, am deeply saddened by what we saw last night," the statement said.

Tacoma is located about 30 miles south of Seattle.