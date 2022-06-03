Virginia Driver Charged After Dropping Food in Car, Hitting 4 People: Police

A driver faces charges after police say she dropped food and a drink in her car, lost control and hit four people in Annandale, Virginia, killing a woman.

Joana Konadu, 41, of Annandale, was charged with reckless driving: failure to keep vehicle under control, Fairfax County police said Thursday.

Konadu was issued a summons and released on her own recognizance. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had a lawyer.

A number of people were gathered in a parking lot in the 7200 block of Maple Place, discussing a community project, the morning of May 20 when Konadu lost control of her Nissan Sentra, police said. She had been headed north when she dropped items in her car, lost control as she tried to retrieve them, crossed the median and drove onto the south sidewalk.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The car entered a parking lot and hit four people. They all were taken to hospitals, as was Konadu and her woman passenger.

#BREAKING Fairfax County Police: Crash Reconstruction detectives on scene of a pedestrian crash in 7200 blk Maple Pl Annandale. Prelim, driver left road & struck 4 pedestrians. Driver/passenger/pedestrians taken to hospital. 1 considered life threatening. Maple Pl closed pic.twitter.com/EIFm3XUqhy — Darcy Spencer (@darcyspencer) May 20, 2022

Eileen Garnett, of Annandale, was among the people struck. She died of her injuries at age 83.

The other victims — two women and a man — were treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Information on the severity of their injuries was not released.

People who live and work in the area said they often see risky behavior by drivers.

“They’re driving crazy here,” one man said.