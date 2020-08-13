racism

Virginia Mayor Urged to Resign After Saying Biden Picked ‘Aunt Jemima as His VP'

Luray Mayor Barry Presgraves posted the comment last weekend on his Facebook page

Barry Presgraves, mayor of Luray, Va.
Town of Luray

A Virginia mayor is facing calls for his resignation over a Facebook post in which he said that Joe Biden "just announced Aunt Jemima" as his running mate, NBC News reported.

Luray Mayor Barry Presgraves posted the comment last weekend on his Facebook page. The comment was condemned by members of the Luray Town Council and other residents before he took it down that same weekend and apologized on Monday night.

Luray is a town of less than 5,000 people, the majority of them white, according to the most recent census data. Four percent of the population is Black. The town is about 90 miles west of Washington, D.C.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 12 hours ago

Virus Updates: 2nd ICE Detainee in Ga. Dies of COVID-19; Traces Found in High-Touch Surfaces in LA

FDA 1 hour ago

FDA Warns of New Hand Sanitizer Ingredient as List of Dangerous Products Grows

Biden named California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate on Tuesday and a number of other Black women were said to be on his shortlist.

"I want to make this very clear to everyone with absolutely no qualifications," Presgraves said on Monday. "I understand what I posted on social media was wrong, offensive and unbecoming."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

racismVirginia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us