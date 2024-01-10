Visit California's 2024 guide to all things golden around our state is here

What to Know "The 2024 California Visitor's Guide: The Best of California" from Visit California

The publication celebrates places, events, and people around the Golden State; it was officially unveiled on Jan. 10

Free; request a copy through the nonprofit organization's site or find yours at an official California Welcome Center

REDWOODS TO DESERTS AND BEYOND: Deciding that a year is going to have more road trips, more sunsets, more burger stands, more campgrounds, more waves, and more everything-else-ing around California can be done at any point in the year, at any time of day. But many makers of resolutions — so, for sure, we're talking about a whole bunch of us — resolve to get out more in the coming months when the months are all lined up neatly in a row. In short, our traveling dreams strongly simmer at the beginning of the year, as we gaze ahead, which is something that the Visit California staff understands well. How understanding is the California-championing nonprofit organization? "The 2024 California Visitor's Guide: The Best of California" debuts in January, right when we are dreaming our road-trip-iest daydreams, blank calendars in hand.

THE 196-PAGE 2024 GUIDE... features actress Zooey Deschanel — the California-loving performer rhapsodizes about some of the gorgeous places that have captured her heart — as well as oodles of tips on where to go, when, and why (the "why" being the most captivating part, of course). The popular publication peruses "58 Reasons Why California Is the Ultimate Playground" in its 2024 pages as well as fascinating film locations, California aperitifs, and shopping finds. Maps are always a central part of the Visit California-produced guide, as are other helpful tools, like the "Splurge vs. Save" charts. And considering different regions is also a snap, as the guide gives a dozen distinctive areas their own celebratory spotlights.

FINDING YOUR GUIDE... is as easy as swinging by an official California Welcome Center or rolling for a regional tourism office. You can also secure a copy through the Visit California site, too. But do make time to page through it before blithely tossing it on the backseat and making for the highway: There's a lot to Cal-sider, which is what we do when we thoughtfully consider California and its many glorious gifts. "From surfing dogs and summer skiing to cosplay conventions and a world-renowned culinary scene, California's options for play abound, accommodating every type of traveler," said Caroline Beteta, president & CEO of Visit California. "That playful spirit is ingrained in every aspect of what makes our state so special, and this year's guide will help readers discover how they can experience it firsthand." Find your guide now.