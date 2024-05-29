Another major retailer just announced big summer savings as inflation continues to pinch consumers' pockets.

Beginning Wednesday, Walgreens will start to lower prices on more than 1,300 national and store brand products, a release said. The Deerfield-based retailer will also bring back Walgreens' popular "myW Days" in mid-July, the release added.

“Walgreens understands our customers are under financial strain and struggle to purchase everyday essentials. We continue to be committed to our customers by lowering prices on over a thousand additional items, something we’ve been doing since October of 2023,” said EVP, President, Walgreens Retail & Chief Customer Officer Tracey D. Brown.

According to the release, products with reduced prices will be across seasonal, health and wellness and personal care categories. Prices and products may vary by location, the release added.

Here's a sneak peak of a few of the items that will be reduced:

One a Day 80ct Men's and Women’s Gummy Vitamins now $11.99 (was $13.49)

Always Pad Mod Regular (20ct) now $6.99 (was $7.49)

Clean & Clear Foaming Facial Cleanser now $6.99 (was $7.99)

Eucerin Advance Repair Hand Cream now $5.99 (was $7.29)

Kanka Soft Brush Tooth and Gum Pain Gel 0.07 oz now $7.99 (was $9.79)

Salonpas Pain Relief Patch now $10.99 (was $11.99)

Nine (9) Can Igloo Hard Cooler now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Squishmallow 16” plush now $20.00 (was $24.99)

Bring on the Sun Youth Dive Rings and Goggles now $3.00 (was $4.99)

Lasko 20” Box Fan now $25.00 (was $29.99)

Nice! Mini Pretzels now $1.99 (was $2.79)

Nice! Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips now $1.99 (was $2.79)

The price reductions follow several other retailers vowing to slash prices this summer, including Target, ALDI and IKEA.