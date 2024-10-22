Walmart to pay $7.5M for dumping hazardous waste in California

Walmart will pay $7.5 million in penalties and costs to the state of California for allegedly disposing hazardous waste and medical waste illegally, state attorney general Rob Bonta announced Tuesday.

As part of a settlement agreement, the retail giant admits it dumped nearly 400 tons of hazardous waste into California’s landfills between 2016-21.

"… the district attorneys' offices reviewed the contents of waste that Walmart had sent from its facilities to municipal landfills and found thousands of containers of toxic aerosols and liquid wastes, including spray paints, rust removers, bleach, pesticides and medical waste, such as over-the-counter drugs," stated a news release sent out on Tuesday regarding the settlement.

The agreement announced Tuesday includes San Diego County as part of the settlement, as well as 11 other counties throughout California.

"This settlement brings accountability that helps to protect our environment from toxic waste,” said San Diego County district attorney Summer Stephan in a news release sent out on Tuesday regarding the case. “These types of investigations and settlements are a reminder to corporations that they have a responsibility to be a good steward to our environment.”

The store operator also paid out $25 million in penalties in 2010 after San Diego prosecutors took them to court over negligent practices.

Walmart owns more than 300 stores in the state of California, including 26 in San Diego County.