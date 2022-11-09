Warren Beatty

Warren Beatty Accused of Sexually Coercing a Teen Girl in 1973 in New Lawsuit

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch outlined the accusations in a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court

Warren Beatty.
Betty Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

A Louisiana woman has accused Hollywood legend Warren Beatty of coercing her into a sexual relationship when she was a teenager decades ago.

Kristina Charlotte Hirsch outlined the accusations in a lawsuit filed Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court that states she was 14 in 1973 when she met the actor on a movie set.

Beatty is not identified by name in the suit, which did include a detailed description of the actor.

The defendant “acted in television and several Hollywood films, including portraying Clyde in ‘Bonnie and Clyde,’ a major box-office success that earned DEFENDANT DOE an Academy Award for Best Actor,” the suit said. “By 1973, DEFENDANT DOE had acquired wealth, stature and power as a result of his career and status as a movie star.”

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Warren Beatty
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us