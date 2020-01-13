2020 Presidential Race

Warren Says Sanders Told Her a Woman Couldn’t Win the Presidency

The Sanders campaign called it "a lie"

Sen. Elizabeth Warren said late Monday that Sen. Bernie Sanders had told her he didn't think a woman could win the 2020 election — a statement the Sanders campaign had blasted as "a lie" earlier in the day.

"Bernie and I met for more than two hours in December 2018 to discuss the 2020 election, our past work together and our shared goals," the Massachusetts senator said in a statement. "Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed."

Sanders and Warren will share a debate stage Tuesday evening in Iowa.

To read the full story, go to NBC News.

