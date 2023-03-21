Watch: Colorado Man Bites Another Man's Nose Off During Bar Brawl

A Colorado man is accused of allegedly biting another man's nose off during a bar fight on Sunday, local authorities said.

Cornelius Ellis was arrested and charged with assault following the 9:42 p.m. incident at the Antiques Billard Museum bar, in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Springs Police Department said in a statement.

The owner of the bar told KRDO-TV that the fight broke out after Ellis allegedly made "uncomfortable advances" toward some bartenders. But when another customer got involved, the argument turned physical, and then Ellis bit the man's nose off.

In the surveillance video obtained by KRDO, Ellis can be seen bodying another man onto the floor, before getting on top of him.

When officers arrived at the scene, witnesses and the victim provided investigators with information that led to the arrest of Ellis, officer Robert Tornabene with the Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO. Ellis was then taken to El Paso County Jail.