Indiana

Watch: Escaped Cows Barreling Down an Indiana Highway Cause Traffic Jam

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cows caused some slow "mooo-ving" traffic in Indiana last weekend.

Cellphone video shows the herd of about 75 calves barreling down a highway in LaPorte County.

U.S. & World

capitol riot 5 hours ago

Impeachment Trial Live Updates: Dems Outline Trump's Pattern of Inciting Violence

coronavirus pandemic 18 hours ago

Taxing Time: How the Pandemic Will Affect Filing Your Taxes

Luckily, an off-duty officer, who happened to be nearby in his department police car, quickly got in front of the herd and drove ahead with his police lights flashing in order to warn on-coming traffic.

The officer, along with others, began corralling the calves, and eventually, they were all accounted for.

Turned out the cows had escaped from a nearby farm.

No injuries were reported to the human onlookers or the cattle.

This article tagged under:

Indiana
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State Black History Month U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us