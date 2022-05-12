Ohio

Watch: Fireball Erupts After Dump Truck Crashes in Ohio

Around 7:20 a.m., a dump truck collided with an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle resulting in a fiery scene

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Morning commuters on Interstate 77 in Green, Ohio may have seen the crash that caused a massive fireball to erupt.

Around 7:20 a.m., a dump truck collided with an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) vehicle that was on the shoulder of the highway.

The crash caused a fiery explosion and the two vehicles slid down the hill. Drivers who witnessed the crash pulled over and ran toward the burning vehicles. The two drivers of the vehicles were transferred to the hospital.

After the crash, ODOT District 4 Deputy Director Gery Noirot released the following statement on Twitter:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Early today, an ODOT District 4 Highway Technician was struck alongside Interstate 77 in the City of Green. He was transported to a local hospital and is currently being treated with serious, but non-life threating [sic] injuries. We are extremely fortunate he is alive as this could have had a much different outcome. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Ohiocrash
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us