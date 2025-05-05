Animals and Wildlife

WATCH: Florida deputy in cowboy hat wrangles gator on high school campus

The gator was "safely relocated to a more suitable environment, far from the classroom," the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said on X.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

The video was shared by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on April 24, and shows how deputies were able to trap a gator at Parrish Community High School.

In the edited footage, deputies first lasso the gator and then manage to put a rope around its snout.

Then one deputy in a cowboy hat gets on the animal and lifts its head, so they're able to tape its mouth shut. Someone in the background says, "Y'all make this look like you do this on the regular."

To which a deputy replies: "We do."

Then, the gator hisses and they say it is clearly "not happy."

Finally, with its legs and arms taped behind its back, the large reptile is hoisted and loaded onto the bed of a truck. A deputy comments that it's "the biggest fight we've had in a while."

The gator was "safely relocated to a more suitable environment, far from the classroom," the sheriff's office said on X.

The footage ends with the animal crawling down a ramp and into the water, as a deputy says, "That's pretty amazing."

