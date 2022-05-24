Watch: Huge Tornado Touches Down Near Texas Town

A massive tornado about a mile wide touched down in rural Texas near the town of Morton on Monday.

Video caught by storm chasers shows the tornado moving slowly over the ground in the area west of Lubbock, and debris and dirt can be heard hitting their vehicle as they approach.

The huge tornado was estimated to be about a mile wide as it grew in strength, eventually touching down a few miles from Morton. It was one of at least three twisters to hit the South Plains on Monday.

No deaths or injuries were reported from the tornado, though the storm did cause some damage and knocked out power for some in the area.