Suspected Stolen Truck Flips Multiple Times, Ejects Passenger During Pursuit

By Heather Navarro

NBC Universal, Inc.

The passenger in a suspected stolen truck was violently thrown from the vehicle after deputies performed a PIT maneuver, forcing it to flip some seven times in the Lake Mathews area Tuesday.

The pursuit was first reported out of the Riverside County area, and traveled on several freeways, including the 60, 5, 71, and 91. The driver then exited in the Corona area.

The pursuit ultimately ended in a violent wreck at Cajalco and Harley John roads in the area of Lake Mathews.

Paramedics were called for the men after they were handcuffed on the ground.

One of the men was able to walk away from the wreck, but later collapsed. Their conditions weren't immediately available.

