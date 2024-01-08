LIVE COVERAGE: Explosion at Fort Worth hotel, 11 injuries reported, missing person located

EXPLOSION IN FORT WORTH An explosion has been reported at the W.T. Waggoner Building in Fort Worth. The building was recently remodeled as the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel.

Part of the building's facade was visibly blown out along 8th Street and into an adjacent parking lot. The explosion is believed to have been caused by natural gas, though that has not yet been confirmed.

Officials confirmed 11 injuries, including one person who was critically injured. Nine people have been hospitalized. A two-block area has been evacuated.

An explosion that blew out at least two floors of a high-rise hotel and injured 11 people in downtown Fort Worth on Monday afternoon is suspected of being caused by a natural gas leak, the ATF says.

The explosion was reported at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Hotel in the 800 block of Houston Street at about 3:30 p.m.

The ATF said they believe the explosion was caused by natural gas. The Fort Worth Fire Department is leading the investigation into the explosion and said while they have not yet confirmed the cause there was construction ongoing in the building and that the explosion was likely caused by a gas leak.

"There is a smell of gas here in downtown. We're not sure if the smell of gas was caused from the explosion and the fire itself or if that's what caused the explosion. But that's what we're looking at," said Craig Trojacek with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

MedStar Ambulance reported 11 injuries, including one that was critical, two that were serious and the rest were minor. MedStar said nine people were hospitalized. Four of those patients were sent to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth. There have been no fatalities reported.

Fort Worth Fire said they have completed their search of the building and it's been cleared. One person who was reported missing after the blast has also been located. Trojacek said the stability of the building would be assessed after the search and rescue was complete.

From Texas Sky Ranger, glass and part of the building's facade from at least the first two floors on multiple sides of the building were visible along 8th Street and in a parking lot on the building's west side. The explosion appears to have also damaged the sidewalk, exposing the building's lower floors.

A two-block area around the hotel has been evacuated and blocked off. Police are urging people to avoid the downtown area.

A man who was working in a nearby coffee shop told NBC 5 he heard the explosion and initially thought it was a clap of thunder. He said when he went outside he saw debris and white smoke coming from the building.

Adam Woods, a valet worker, said he was walking in the area when another valet worker told him to avoid 8th Street.

"The whole first floor, the Sandman Hotel, right next to the garage where we park our cars … it's like, everything is blown up. People coming out of the building … it was kinda scary. I don't know what to think," Woods said. "I was 3 to 5 seconds from turning down the street. It could have been me. I seen [sic] a lady she was walking down that street as well and she got caught up in it. It's very sad."

Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare said he has directed staff at downtown county buildings to close for the day, excluding jails and law enforcement.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement Monday afternoon saying he was ready to "immediately deploy any additional personnel and resources needed to keep Texans in the area safe and out of harm’s way."

Atmos Energy is at the hotel working with the fire department to turn off the gas supply. The ATF is at the scene assisting and a spokesperson for the Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates natural gas pipeline systems in the state) confirmed to NBC 5 the agency is sending an inspector to the site.

The explosion took place inside the W.T. Waggoner Building, a 20-story tower that sits along 8th Street between Houston and Throckmorton and was built more than 100 years ago.

According to the hotel, when the building first opened in 1920 the National Bank of Commerce occupied the lobby and remained until 1957. On July 10, 1979, the W.T. Waggoner Building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places and in 1985 it underwent restoration to become home to XTO Energy until 2018. In 2019, the property was acquired by Northland Properties and remodeled into the 245-room Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel. The CEO of Northland Properties is Dallas Stars owner Tom Gaglardi.

If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately! From a safe distance call 911 and Atmos Energy's 24-hour toll-free emergency number at 1-866-322-8667.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.