Woman rescued from 25-foot-deep sinkhole in California

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found a woman who fell in the hole next to her home, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Rescue crews pulled a woman out to safety after she was trapped inside a sinkhole in Fontana Thursday, authorities said.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said it received a call around 9:50 a.m. about a woman falling into a hole at a mobile home park at Cherry Avenue near Foothill Boulevard.

The sinkhole was about 25 feet deep and next to her home, the SBCFD said.

Firefighters said they couldn't see the woman from the surface, but were able to hear her talk.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

