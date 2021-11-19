A driver in a stolen car traveled the wrong way on a busy Orange County freeway and on several streets in southern Los Angeles County during an erratic chase that began south of downtown Los Angeles.

Details about the car theft were not immediately available. Downey police confirmed the car was stolen Friday morning in a possible carjacking.

The Honda Civic sedan driver was on the 5 Freeway south of downtown Los Angeles before exiting onto streets in Bell Gardens. The chase continued back on the 5 Freeway and into Orange County.

The chase took a stunning twist when the driver made a U-turn and went the wrong way on the 5 Freeway, continuing north for several miles in southbound lanes. Law enforcement officers stopped traffic in the Buena Park area, where the driver pulled over on the side of the freeway.

The driver eventually continued on the freeway and exited onto Beach Boulevard, where officers used a PIT maneuver to spin the car. The driver reversed and continued into Fullerton, Buena Park and La Mirada before heading back into southern Los Angeles County.

The driver again traveled on the wrong side of several streets in the Santa Fe Springs area, nearly colliding head-on with at least one car before almost slamming into the side of a pickup at an intersection.

At least two spikes strips were deployed, possibly damaging a tire. The car slowed to a crawl on a Cerritos street, where the driver went over a curb and onto a sidewalk to get around a parked pickup.

The driver came to a stop nearly Bloomfield Avenue and Del Amo Boulevard after three more PIT maneuver attempts. A standoff ensued with officers.

