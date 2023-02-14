Watch: SUV Plows Into Utah Pizzeria Minutes After Opening

A full-sized SUV crashed through the storefront of a pizzeria in Salt Lake City, Utah, leaving behind a mess but fortunately no injuries.

According to Telemundo affiliate KTMW-TV, the SUV plowed through the storefront of the restaurant around 12:15 p.m. on Monday, just 15 minutes after it opened its doors.

"It happened 15 minutes after when we normally would have opened and luckily there was no one in the lobby and all the damage is just chairs, tables, and booths," said Anthony Steward, the restaurant's owner.

Salt Lake City Police said the crash and what caused the driver to lose control is under investigation.