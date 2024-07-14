Donald Trump

WATCH: Trump rushed off stage after shots fired at Pennsylvania rally

The former president was seen with blood on his ear and face as Secret Service rushed him offstage.

By Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Cameras were rolling for former President Donald Trump's speech at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when gunshots rang out, providing footage of the moments Secret Service agents swarmed Trump and rushed him offstage.

The former president was seen to have blood on his ear and face, but is said to be safe after the incident.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The shooter and a spectator at the rally are confirmed dead, and two other spectators were critically injured.

Follow live updates on the incident here.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Donald Trump
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us