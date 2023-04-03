Donald Trump

Watch Trump's Private Plane Prepare to Leave Florida

By NBC New York Staff

Donald Trump announced his widely reported plans to travel from Florida to Trump Tower Monday, ahead of, as he shared on his social media platform, a "believe it or not" appearance in a Manhattan courtroom, where he is expected to be the first sitting or former U.S. president in history to be arraigned on a criminal indictment.

See a live shot of his private plane on the tarmac in Florida above.

