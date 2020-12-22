Wave a (Tasty) Wand and Make This Downtown Disney Treat

A WAVING WAND SEEN AT DISNEYLAND? It's an ensorcelled sight, one that is full of fantastical fun, enchanted magic, and the hope of something sweet. You might spy the Fairy Godmother bibbidi-bobbidi-ing her way around Fantasyland or Tinkerbell kindly sending some pixie dust in the direction of a delighted child. And Merlin? The wonderful, wand-wielding wizard is one of the stars of the recently introduced parade "Magic Happens!" Disneyland Park is temporarily closed, but there is a way you can find some special wand-based splendor in your own kitchen as the holidays grow near. For the official Disneyland Blog recently shared a special recipe, one that originally bibbidi-bobbidi'd at...

MARCELINE'S CONFECTIONARY... at Downtown Disney District. It's the Peppermint Marshmallow Wand, a merry and minty treat that feels just right as December draws to a close. You know two of the main ingredients, from the name, but keep in mind you'll want to have a few other necessities on hand, like lollipop sticks and caramel topping (which will need to be heated). Dark chocolate, made for melting, is also part of this whimsical dessert recipe. Also? Some of the steps will involve hot foodstuffs, so do proceed with care (and make sure there's a grown-up at the helm). Once your Peppermint Marshmallow Wands are done, cooled, and ready to be enjoyed, though, will you pause?

AND CAST A SWEET SPELL OR TWO? After all, it isn't every day that one comes into possession of such a beautiful (and delicious) wand. For more on this treat, one that Disneyland wanted to share with its fans at the height of the festive season, wave a wand and teleport to this page now.