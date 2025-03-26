Wilcox bids Kings farewell after accepting University of Utah GM role

Wes Wilcox's time in Sacramento has come to a close.

Wilcox, who spent nearly five seasons as assistant general manager of the Kings, is leaving the NBA to become the next general manager of the Utah men's basketball program.

The front-office exec released a statement Wednesday afternoon bidding farewell to the Kings and the city of Sacramento.

"I want to give particular thanks to the great and dedicated players, coaches and staff who have helped the Kings make history in recent seasons," Wilcox wrote, in part. " ... Also, I want to thank the most passionate, loyal fans in the NBA for your endless enthusiasm and unconditional care of Kings basketball. Like you all, the Wilcox family will keep cheering for Sacramento Kings basketball."

It's official: Kings assistant GM Wes Wilcox is headed to the University of Utah.



Utah head men's basketball coach Alex Jensen announced the addition of Wilcox to the Utes program.

"I'm thrilled to have Wes, his wife Larisha and their kids join our Runnin' Utes family here in Salt Lake City," Jensen said in a statement. "I couldn't think of a better person to trust with the general manager position for our basketball program. Wes has such a wealth of experience not only at various levels in the NBA level but in the front office role for multiple organizations as well.

"That experience along with the multiple positions he's had in all facets of the game will be critical as we move forward in this new frontier of college basketball."

Before Wilcox's tenure in Sacramento, he spent eight seasons with the Atlanta Hawks (2012-20) in various roles. Wilcox started as an assistant GM for the Hawks from 2012-15 before being promoted to general manager for three seasons. He then transitioned to a special advisor role from 2017-20 before joining the Sacramento front office.

The Kings have endured a plethora of changes this season, beginning with a coaching change, trading their franchise player away, and now losing a prominent front-office figure.

