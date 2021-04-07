Kenneth Werkau

West Virginia Walmart Worker Stole $124K in Gift Cards: Feds

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday

People shopping at Walmart
Sundry Photography/Getty Images

A Walmart worker in West Virginia has been accused of stealing $124,000 in gift cards over a five-month period.

Kenneth Werkau of Clarington, Ohio, was indicted Wednesday in federal court in Wheeling on three counts of wire fraud.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Prosecutors said Werkau, 63, was employed as an associate at a Walmart in Moundsville. He is accused of stealing and activating the gift cards from September 2019 through January 2020.

U.S. & World

George Floyd 18 hours ago

Chauvin Trial: Use-of-Force Expert Says Ex-Cop Never Took Knee Off Floyd's Neck Area

Corporate taxes 9 hours ago

Biden Administration Makes Pitch for Higher Business Taxes

If convicted, Werkau could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.

It wasn't immediately known whether Werkau has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kenneth WerkauWalmartgift cards
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us