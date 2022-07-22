lottery

What Are the 10 Largest US Lottery Jackpots Ever Won?

The last top-ten winning ticket was sold in 2021

Florida Powerball
NBC 6 South Florida

A look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:

1. $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)

2. $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)

3. $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

4. $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)

5. $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)

6. $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

U.S. & World

monkeypox 28 mins ago

Two Children in US Diagnosed With Monkeypox: Officials

shooting 2 hours ago

Police: 3 Fatally Shot at Iowa State Park; Gunman Also Dead

7. $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)

8. $687.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 27, 2018 (two tickets, from Iowa and New York)

9. $656 million, Mega Millions, March 30, 2012 (three tickets, from Kansas, Illinois and Maryland)

10. $648 million, Mega Millions, Dec. 17, 2013 (two tickets, from California and Georgia)

___

Sources: AP archives, www.megamillions.com and www.powerball.com

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

lotteryPowerballmega millions
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us