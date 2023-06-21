What is hajj? A guide to the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca

Next week, millions of Muslims from all over the world will converge on Mecca in Saudi Arabia to partake in Islam's annual hajj pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

This year's hajj is expected to return to pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, nearly 2.5 million Muslims, including around 20,000 U.S. citizens, partook in the five-day pilgrimage, The Associated Press reported. In 2020 and 2021, Saudi Arabia curtailed the number of participants amid lockdowns. Last year, over 1 million faithfuls gathered at Mecca, according to the AP.

Earlier this year, Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah launched Nusuk Hajj, a registration and booking platform to ensure a smooth journey for Western pilgrims from European countries, South and North America and Australia.

The U.S. Department of State urges travelers to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guide for the pilgrimage. Here is a look at this year's hajj and more about this sacred commencement.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

What is hajj?

Hajj is an annual religious pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca and is required of every physically and financially capable Muslim at least once in their lifetime. The journey takes faithfuls along a path traversed by the Prophet Muhammad some 1,400 years ago.

During the five-day celebration, pilgrims will perform a series of rites and rituals that present them with physical, spiritual and emotional challenges intended to bring them closer to God. This includes praying around the cube-shaped Kaaba, the holiest shrine in Islam. Crowds move counter-clockwise around the granite building, their hearts tilting toward the structure meant to symbolize the oneness of God in Islam.

Muslims must enter the sacred state of "Ihram" before carrying out the rites of hajj. For men, this means dressing in white draping garments, while women wear long, loose-fitting clothing and headscarves, or hijab. Women also forgo makeup, nail polish and perfume to draw closer to God.

At the end of the pilgrimage, men are expected to shave their heads, and women to snip a lock of hair in a sign of spiritual rebirth and renewal.

When is hajj 2023?

Each year, the hajj takes place during the eighth and 13th days of the month of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th month in the Islamic lunar calendar.

This year's hajj begins on Monday, June 26 and ends on Saturday, July 1.

What is Eid al-Adha and when does it start?

Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic tale of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail as an act of obedience to God. Before he could carry out the sacrifice, God provided a ram as an offering. In the Christian and Jewish telling, Abraham is ordered to kill another son, Isaac.

Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj. It is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing the meat among family, friends and the poor.

Muslim pilgrims will also take part in the symbolic "stoning of the devil" by throwing pebbles at three pillars that mark the places where the devil tried to interrupt Ibrahim’s sacrifice in Mina, a city east of Mecca. The act recalls Ibrahim’s victory over temptation.

This year's Eid al-Adha begins on Tuesday, June 27 and lasts for three days.

Can non-Muslims go to Mecca?

Non-Muslims cannot enter or pass through Mecca and portions of Medina, a city in western Saudi Arabia, which are considered sacred.

For additional travel information for hajj, visit the State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs site here.