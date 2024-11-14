What we learned as Kings' 3-point shooting finally comes alive in win

BOX SCORE

SACRAMENTO – For the first time in a long time, the Sacramento Kings looked like ... the Sacramento Kings in Wednesday's 127-104 win over the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center.

The Kings' identity over the past two seasons has been one of their biggest concerns early to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. They are ranked 30th -- or, last -- in 3-point shooting across the NBA.

But they redeemed themselves Wednesday, and just about everyone contributed.

De'Aaron Fox had a game-high 29 points with six rebounds and 10 assists. Kevin Huerter finished with a season-high 22 points. Keegan Murray added 17 and Domantas Sabonis was one assist shy of yet another triple-double.

DeMar DeRozan was ruled out of the game for the second half with lower back tightness, but as he has put this team on his back so often already this season, the team returned the favor Wednesday night.

The Suns were without their stars Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, and playing the second of a back-to-back, but hey, the Kings will take it.

Here are the takeaways from the win.

Trey's treys falling

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Trey Lyles, who suffered a left groin strain during an offseason workout and missed all of training camp and the preseason, has been off to a rough start this season.

The 29-year-old, who shot 38.4 percent from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 season, entered Wednesday’s contest shooting just 24.3 percent from downtown through 11 games this season.

Lyles’ first attempt Wednesday night came two minutes after he checked in during the opening quarter, knocking down the 24-foot trey. Then he made two more in the second quarter within a two-minute span.

After sinking that third one, loud cheers erupted out of the Golden 1 Center crowd – symbolic of the joy and relief that all signs point to Lyles trending upward.

Lyles looked more aggressive on both ends of the floor, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and three assists

Without Malik Monk and having concern around the team’s depth, Lyles will be an important piece to Sacramento’s success now more than ever.

Patience, belief pays off

Sacramento entered the game ranked dead last in team 3-point shooting amongst all 30 teams.

Yes, the same Kings team who boasted a historic offense just two seasons ago that thrived off DHOs, pace and elite shooting.

Over the last four games, the Kings shot 28.6, 11.5, 29.7 and 26.3 percent from deep, respectively, which resulted in two wins and two losses.

It's no secret that Sacramento needs and heavily relies on its 3-ball, and despite the early results, coach Mike Brown and the Kings maintained the utmost belief that the shots eventually would fall.

Wednesday night, they did.

The Kings player tied for the most 3s made was... do-it-all Domantas Sabonis, who shot a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. Lyles and Murray also each made three 3s on five attempts, respectively.

Kevin Huerter added a pair of treys, and Fox, Keon Ellis, Jordan McLaughlin and Colby Jones each contributed one.

Sacramento shot a season-best 53.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Holding it down for DeMar

DeRozan played 17 first-half minutes before not walking out with the team for the final two quarters.

The six-time NBA All-Star was ruled out for the remainder of the contest with lower back tightness, missing a significant amount of action for the first time with his new team this season.

The 35-year-old, 16-year vet is averaging 38.2 minutes this season -- tying a career-high during his fifth year in the league.

He's known for not just being one of the best scorers in the league but one of the most reliable. It takes a lot to get the star to sit out, so hopefully for the Kings, it's nothing too serious moving forward.

But the rest of his Kings teammates, playing a half without DeRozan for the first time, held things down in his absence.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast