Israel-Hamas War

WhatsApp says warnings of a cyberattack targeting Jewish people are baseless

The warning uses language copied from a previous faux warning that was spread following earthquakes in Morocco

NBC Universal, Inc.

Meta's WhatsApp messaging company says that forwarded messages stoking fears about potential cyberattacks targeting Jewish people have no basis in reality.

The warnings appear to have begun circulating Saturday on numerous online platforms.

On Saturday evening, crypto influencer Scott Melker, who has almost 1 million followers on X, posted the warning asking that people share it. The warning says that hackers will try to get people to download a file through WhatsApp called "Seismic Waves CARD" that can quickly enable phone hacking. It's been viewed almost 250,000 times. Melker has a verified account which is eligible for monetization on the platform.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

Israel-Hamas War
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us