WhatsApp says warnings of a cyberattack targeting Jewish people are baseless

Meta's WhatsApp messaging company says that forwarded messages stoking fears about potential cyberattacks targeting Jewish people have no basis in reality.
The warnings appear to have begun circulating Saturday on numerous online platforms.
On Saturday evening, crypto influencer Scott Melker, who has almost 1 million followers on X, posted the warning asking that people share it. The warning says that hackers will try to get people to download a file through WhatsApp called "Seismic Waves CARD" that can quickly enable phone hacking. It's been viewed almost 250,000 times. Melker has a verified account which is eligible for monetization on the platform.
Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.