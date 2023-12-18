Where holiday-style lights shimmer all year long: ‘Sensorio' to welcome Santa Claus

What to Know The Paso Robles art installation will welcome a special visitor on Dec. 21, 22, and 23

Tickets should be purchased in advance; the illuminated experience is offering extended holiday hours are select nights

The Sensorio calendar is showing dates through May 2024 and tickets are available now

LIGHTS, SO COLORFUL AND BRIGHT: While we bask in the beautiful bulbage seen adding seasonal splendor to our neighborhoods, favorite attractions, regional theme parks, and prominent landmarks as December reaches its illuminated end, we're reminded that there are California destinations that shimmer and glow throughout the year. One such light-bright location adds a serene shine to the Central Coast town of Paso Robles, a glimmer that has been in glorious place for nearly five years. It's Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio, the acclaimed artist's fanciful field of lit-from-within blooms. The stroll-through sensation has attracted thousands of people looking for an uplifting and ethereal experience, but one individual's upcoming visit is attracting some seasonal notice: It's Santa Claus we speak of, of course. And the jolliest of elves will make time to ho-ho-go by Sensorio on three special December evenings.

DEC. 21, 22, AND 23... will be especially Santa-fied at the site, which is a few miles outside of the city in the rolling pastoral hills of Paso Robles wine country. Mr. Claus will pop by from 5 to 8 p.m. each night, adding a sweet spirit to the early winter evenings. You'll want those tickets in advance, though, for the chance to meet Kris Kringle at a place that looks as though it sprung from a fairy story will certainly garner notice. Also garnering nice notice? The iconic art installation will be extending its hours over several holiday nights, for those people seeking a splendid outdoor adventure, one that offers a chance to greet the season with a sense of contemplation. Just be sure to get that ticket before you go Paso. But wait: You say you can't make it this season, for there's just too much to do? Sensorio will gorgeously glow on for months to come; tickets are available, on select dates, through May 2024.