White House details plan to lower child care costs for low-income families

Vice President Kamala Harris said child care is a "critical issue" for many families

The White House on Tuesday laid out new proposed actions to lower the cost of child care and strengthen a block grant program that helps low-income families access care.

The proposals expand on President Joe Biden's executive order in April directing the Department of Health and Human Services to work on policies to reduce child care costs for families who benefit from the Child Care and Development Fund.

Vice President Kamala Harris detailed the announcement in a call with reporters, emphasizing that child care is a "critical issue" for many families.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Tuesday aimed at increasing access to child care and improving the work life of caregivers.
