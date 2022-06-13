capitol riot

White House Lawyer Urges Focus on “Orderly Transition”

The Jan. 6 House committee gave a preview of the next hearing

In this image from video released by the House Select Committee, an exhibit shows Eric Herschmann, former White House adviser, during a video deposition to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol
House Select Committee via AP

A White House lawyer said he responded to efforts to overturn the election by telling an attorney for the president, "Are you out of your f--ing mind?"

Eric Herschmann said that was how he responded to John Eastman, the lawyer who developed the strategy to overturn President Donald Trump's loss to Joe Biden.

"I said I only want to hear two words coming out of your mouth from now on: 'orderly transition.'" Herschmann said he told Eastman.

The clip of Herschmann's testimony was offered at the end of the Jan. 6 House hearing on Monday as a preview of what was to come.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the vice chair of the committee, said it would explore Trump's broader campaign to corrupt the Department of Justice and to pressure Vice President Mike Pence, state legislators and others to overturn the election for him.

The committee meets again on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotPresident Donald Trumppresident joe bidenJan. 6 committee
