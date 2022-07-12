Wild Boars Cause Three-Car Pileup in Greece; 2 Killed, 4 Injured

A three-car pileup caused by a pack of wild boars in northern Greece killed two people and left four more hospitalized, police said Tuesday.
The accident happened shortly before midnight Monday on a two-lane road about 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Thessaloniki.
A patrol car carrying three police officers slammed into the pack of boars and veered off course; a few seconds later, a second vehicle hit the pack, tipped over and landed in a nearby field.
A third vehicle then slammed into the patrol car, killing the 53-year-old driver of that car and a 48-year-old passenger.
A 50-year-old woman from North Macedonia who was in the second car was injured and was taken to a hospital, along with the three police officers. Authorities said their injuries are not life-threatening. The woman’s husband, who was driving the second vehicle, was not injured.
Five wild boars also died, police said.
U.S. & World
Vehicle crashes with packs of boars have increased over the past few years, especially in northern and central Greece. The population of wild boars significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted the hunting season, and packs roaming near busy roads and through villages are a frequent sight.