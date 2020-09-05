Evacuations Ordered Due to 800-Acre Oak Glen Fire East of San Bernardino

What to Know The El Dorado Fire started Saturday in the Oak Glen area about 25 miles east of San Bernadino.

Evacuations were ordered for Oak Glen, Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and part of Yucaipa.

Triple-digit heat is expected in the area through the Labor Day weekend.

Evacuations were ordered Saturday due to a fast-moving brush fire threatening homes in communities east of San Bernardino.

The El Dorado Fire was reported in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. It quickly expanded to 800 acres by early afternoon, prompting evacuations for the community of Oak Glen.

Evacuations orders were expanded early Saturday afternoon for the communities of Mountain Home Village, Forest Falls and eastern Yucaipa. An evacuation center was set up at Yucaipa Community Center.

Details about how the fire started and how many homes are threatened were not immediately available.

Oak Glen is about 25 miles east of San Bernardino.

The fire broke out during a Labor Day weekend of extreme heat with temperatures well into the 100s and low humidity levels. Similar conditions are expected into next week.

Oak Glen - CAL FIRE BDU and @SanBernardinoNF are responding to a Vegetation Fire 37000 block of Oak Glen Rd. #ElDoradoFire First unit on scene reporting 5 acres with a rapid rate of spread. — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) September 5, 2020

It has been a brutal summer for firefighters in California, primarily due monstrous complexes of fires burning in the Greater Bay Area.

CAL FIRE reported nearly 6,000 wildfires from the start of the year through the end of August. Those fires have burned well over 1 million acres. Last year at this time, the agency reported 3,673 fires that burned less than 30,000 acres.

California’s five-year average for the same period is 4,162 fires and 309,000 acres.