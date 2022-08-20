List: These Communities Will Receive Recovery Grants for 2018 California Wildfires

Los Angeles County will receive more than $3.78 million in federal grants to help communities rebuilding from devastating wildfires in 2018.

An additional $47,000 will go to the city of Malibu.

The Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funds announced Friday are for foundational infrastructure projects that must be completed as communities work to build and rebuild needed housing.

Overall, California is receiving more than $317 million to assist seven jurisdictions that continue to recover from the 2018 federally declared disasters, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Friday.

Wildfires burned more than 1.6 million acres and destroyed hundreds of homes and businesses in 2018, particularly in the town of Paradise, in Northern California’s Butte County.

In August 2018, the Carr Fire and the Mendocino Complex Fire erupted in Northern California, followed in November 2018 by the Camp Fire and the Woolsey Fire. The Woolsey Fire burned nearly 97,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties, destroying 1,643 structures and resulting in three deaths.

Communities were awarded funding based on their unmet infrastructure needs and have the flexibility to use the grants to support projects based on their priorities.

Here’s how the total amount of the grants breaks down in California.