Florida

Florida Wildlife Refuge Taking in 30 Former Circus Elephants

Most of the animals previously traveled with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus until they were retired in 2016.

Circus Elephant Ban
Getty Images

A Florida wildlife sanctuary is building a new 2,500-acre home for former circus elephants.

The White Oak Conservation Center north of Jacksonville is expected to welcome 30 Asian elephants starting next year, the center announced Wednesday.

The pachyderms are coming from the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County. Most of the animals previously traveled with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey circus until they were retired in 2016.

U.S. & World

Ruth Bader Ginsburg 7 hours ago

Watch Live: Mourners Shout ‘Honor Her Wish' as Trump Pays Respects to Ginsburg

2020 Presidential Race 20 hours ago

McConnell, GOP Vow ‘Orderly Transition' of Power After Trump Comments

White Oak is owned by philanthropists Mark and Kimbra Walter.

“Elephants are majestic and intelligent animals, and they are in dire need,” Kimbra Walter said. “For too long, humans have decimated the native habitats, poached, and removed these animals from their natural home.”

The elephants will have access to nine interlinked areas that will include a variety of vegetation and habitat types, such as wetlands, meadows and woods, a news release said. The center is constructing eleven waterholes and three barns equipped with veterinary equipment.

White Oak covers about 17,000 acres. It's already the home to several endangered and threatened species, including rhinoceros, okapi, bongos, zebras, condors, dama gazelles and cheetahs.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Floridaelephants
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us