Winchester Mystery House to unveil a ‘haunting new show' that boasts vintage vibes

What to Know "Unhinged: Housewarming" at the Winchester Mystery House

San Jose

$64.99 and up; Sept. 22 through Oct. 31 (select nights)

A CERTAIN SAN JOSE ABODE... has become known for its atmospheric aura, one that pervades the room-packed, hallway-lined, stairway-saturated structure throughout the year. But when the first days of fall arrive, so does another outlook, one that feels a bit more eerie. It's the Winchester Mystery House, that fabled manse built by Sarah Winchester over a century ago. The house, which traditionally marks Friday the 13th with a special nighttime tour and daytime bell ringing, has become a must-visit in the early part of the autumn, thanks to the Halloween-themed events that materialized on the San Jose attraction's grounds, and within its storied walls, too. And a new event, one that takes visitors back to 1923, the year after Sarah Winchester's death, will shimmer into being just after the first day of fall.

THE NEW EVENT, called "Unhinged: Housewarming," imagines Miles and Flora, "an esteemed Hollywood couple" as they settle into the newly vacated home. A "lavish" garden party, complete with vintage entertainment, games, treats inspired by the '20s, and more, will be one peculiar pop-up, while "creepy cocktails" will be served at Cafe 13, named after Mrs. Winchester's favorite number. A new Halloween museum will be another draw, and outside scare zone, while stepping inside the haunting interiors of the home? That's part of your ticket, too. Note that "Unhinged: Housewarming" will take place on select nights from Sept. 22 through Oct. 31 and purchasing an advance ticket? Highly recommended, especially around the weekend nights and close to Halloween.