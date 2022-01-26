Window Washer Killed in 8-Story Fall While Working on East Village Apartment Building

A window washer fell eight stories to their death while working on an apartment complex in the East Village on Wednesday, according to San Diego police.

The suspended scaffolding the worker was standing on failed, according to SDPD Watch Commander Sarah Foster. The scaffolding and the worker fell onto the sidewalk of 14th Street north of Commercial Street.

NBC 7's Dave Summers shares what we know so far.

Cal/OSHA confirmed the victim worked with Sky High Window Cleaning. The fall was reported to Cal/OSHA at 11:45 a.m. Cal/OSHA Investigators are trying to determine if the accident was the result of mechanical or human error.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene. The area where the worker appeared to land was blocked off by a barrier.

"I was just coming back from my lunch hour and I heard a lard "bang" sound. Actually, screaming and then a loud "bang" sound. A coworker and I turned around and saw the basket (scaffolding) on the floor, and a lot of people rushed up to see what was going on. Some tried to help the man that fell," Diana Allen, an employee at the apartment complex, told NBC 7.

The victim has not been identified. NBC 7 reached out to Sky High WIndow Cleaning about the accident but has not heard back.