Wintertime Whale Watching Begins at Island Packers

What to Know Now through mid-April

Island Packers Cruises in Ventura

Cruises run around 3 to 3.5 hours; you'll enjoy the sights of the Santa Barbara Channel while looking for the mondo mammals

THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS... has all sorts of time-honored traditions. For some people, it is all about the benevolent Boxing Day must-dos, while others seek out store sales, special meals, or moments with friends they missed earlier in the busy month. And in Southern California? The days after Christmas, in certain splashier quarters, is all about flukes, blowholes, barnacles, and the fabulous feeling one gets when discovering that they're in the presence of a magnificent mammal. For that's when Island Packers Cruises officially launches its Winter Whale Watching Season, a thrilling time that's all about communing, from a good distance, with the gorgeous gray whale. These mondo migrators can often be seen around the Santa Barbara Channel, which is the epic area that draws the Island Packers boats.

THIS STRETCH OF OCEAN... is an area that the company, which is famous for its scenic trips to the Channel Islands, knows well. While cetacean sightings aren't guaranteed, encountering all sorts of seabirds, seals, sea lions, and the occasional prancing pod of dolphins is a common (but uncommonly spectacular) experience. As for how long you'll bask in this bracingly briny outing? Around three hours, or pushing a bit longer, is about the usual amount of time to expect. Of course, if you do pause to behold a gentle behemoth as it travels along the California coast, your Island Packers boat may linger a bit longer, which is understandable. An adult ticket? It's $42, and there are other ticketing tiers to peruse.