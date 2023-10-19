Witches and warlocks shall merrily paddle in Morro Bay and Ventura Harbor

What to Know A witch paddle features revelers, usually in costume, paddling or kayaking in a harbor around Halloween

The Morro Bay's Witches Paddle 2023, a fundraiser for the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, will take to the waves on Oct. 29

Witches Paddle 2023 in Ventura Harbor Village will materialize on the afternoon of Oct. 27

A BROOM AND AN OAR... have fairly similar shapes, even if their purposes are entirely different. Like the tool made for sweeping, the long, flat-headed device you dip into sea water in order to glide forward is something rather special, and both the broom and the oar? They've been helping humans for thousands of years. So it is fancifully fitting that several Golden State witches and warlocks gladly stow their treasured brooms for an hour or two, all to take an oar in hand, or a paddle, and visit some local waves for an especially magical, and deeply whimsical, event. Not every California township is lucky enough to have its own Witches Paddle, but Morro Bay famously does, and so, too, does Ventura Harbor Village. And if you time your own broom-landing just right, you can visit both in the days ahead of Halloween.

THE WITCHES PADDLE... is all about donning your most magical attire — think a traditional witch hat or a Glinda-like crown, if you like — and paddling or kayaking among other enchanted attendees. It's all to celebrate the sweetness of the season, and the joy of connecting with the power of the ocean, and, yes, frolicking among other witches and warlocks. The Morro Bay event will take place near beautiful Morro Rock on Oct. 29, with a good intention at heart: Giving back to the Food Bank Coalition of San Luis Obispo County. And dozens of ensorcelled beings — over 60 have paddled in the past — are expected to attend the Ventura Harbor Village event on Oct. 27, which will include a group photo as well as opportunities to socialize with other witches after the paddle wraps. Simply want to spectate? You can, of course, from the shore, a boat, or, well, the air, we suppose, if you plan to hover nearby while seated on your own becharmed broom.