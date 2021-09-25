Woman, Child Dead After Falling From Third Level of Petco Park: SDPD

A woman and child died after falling from the third level of Petco Park Saturday, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to SDPD Lt. Andra Brown, a woman and her 2-year-old son fell from the third level of the stadium to the sidewalk below around 4 p.m., just before the start of the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves game.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Brown said the woman, 40, and her son, were at a dining/concession area prior to the fall.

Two officers quickly arrived on scene and discovered the bodies of the woman and child on the sidewalk at 200 Tony Gwynn Way, Brown said.

The officers began CPR on the pair, but due to their fatal injuries, both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to Brown.

The victims’ deaths appeared to be suspicious and, out of an abundance of caution, the San Diego Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene, Brown said.

"It was described to me as about a six-story fall," Brown said. "It’s far too early for us to have any information as to whether or not this is intentional or accidental."

At this time, police do not have a cause as to why the two fell and are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Brown said, "We are speaking to the father of the child, they are not married but we are speaking." The woman and her son are residents of San Diego, Brown told NBC 7.

San Diegan Brian Howell said many fans who were enjoying the game weren't aware of what happened – but police and stadium crews began keeping people away from certain areas of the stadium.

"They were just keeping us away from that area, we thought it was standard protocol but everyone along this side was keeping us out of that area," Howell said. "All we heard was that there might have been an unfortunate incident."

Detectives are attempting to locate evidence and any possible witnesses.

"We do know that there were a lot of people that were up on the concourse area that may have information about this and if anyone has any information, we would certainly like to hear from them," Brown said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

Please check back for updates on this developing story.