Woman arrested in connection to suspected drug overdose death of Robert De Niro's grandson

A woman has been arrested in connection to the suspected drug overdose death of Robert De Niro's 19-year-old grandson.

Sofia Haley Marks was arrested Thursday evening on federal drug distribution charges, law enforcement sources told News 4. The 20-year-old woman is believed to be linked to the death of Leandro Anthony De Niro-Rodriguez.

She was being processed by detectives from the NYPD and agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to the same sources. Marks is expected to appear in federal court on Friday.

The NYPD said officers found De Niro-Rodriguez unconscious when responding to a 911 call to Wall Street in lower Manhattan. The 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

De Niro-Rodriguez's mother, Drena De Niro, announced her son's death on July 3. The city's medical examiner has not yet determined a cause of death in the case, but the teen's mother has said he died after being sold pills.

“Someone sold him fentanyl laced pills that they knew were laced yet still sold them to him,” Drena De Niro wrote. “So for all these people still f------ around selling and buying this s---, my son is gone forever.”

Robert De Niro did provide a statement announcing his grandson’s death, saying: “I’m deeply distressed by the passing of my beloved grandson Leo. We’re greatly appreciative of the condolences from everyone. We ask that we please be given privacy to grieve our loss of Leo.”

Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez also had acting credits to his name, with roles in three projects also featuring his mother: 2005's “The Collection,” and 2018's “Cabaret Maxime” and “A Star Is Born.” In Bradley Cooper's remake, the mother and son played mother and son — wife and child to Dave Chappelle's character.