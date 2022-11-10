Woman Caught on Cam Hanging Nooses Above Sign for Black Congressional Candidate in NJ

Cape May County authorities say they’re investigating a hate crime in which a woman was caught on camera hanging stuffed animals with nooses above a campaign sign for a Black Congressional candidate on Election Day.

Police and prosecutors in Cape May County said a blonde-haired woman was seen on surveillance video in Middle Township hanging three stuffed dolls with nooses from tree branches above a sign for Tim Alexander, a Black candidate who ran against incumbent Jeff Van Drew to represent New Jersey's 2nd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

Middle Township police are looking to identify the woman and the car seen in the video. They believe it’s a late model, dark-colored sedan, possibly a Buick.

Alexander told NBC10 Tuesday evening's incident was “disgusting” and “pathetic.” Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue called the act a "potential hate crime" with possible charges to be prosecuted "to the fullest extent of the law" in a post on Facebook.

“This is not who we are in Middle Township,” Donohue wrote. “We stand united against all forms of racism, hate, threats and intimidation. If this investigation proves charges are warranted, the perpetrator(s) will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Authorities in Cape May County encouraged anyone with information to contact the prosecutor’s office at 609-465-1135, the MTPD at 609-465-8700, or information can be submitted anonymously by visiting cmcpo.tips. or cmcsheriff.net.