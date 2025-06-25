New Jersey

Woman hospitalized after being impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey Shore

Officials in Asbury Park, New Jersey, said a woman has been hospitalized after she was impaled by a beach umbrella as she tried to capture it after it was picked up by the wind on Wednesday morning.

By Hayden Mitman

A woman has been hospitalized after she was impaled by a beach umbrella as she attempted to capture it when the wind blew it away in Asbury Park, New Jersey, on Wednesday morning, officials said.

According to Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy, the incident happened about 9:30 a.m. along 3rd Street, when a woman, believed to be in her 20s, was chasing an umbrella after it was caught by the wind.

He said it appeared that the woman was impaled by the umbrella as she tried to grab it.

The beach umbrella, Keddy said, went through her upper left shoulder and exited through her back.

However, Keddy said, the woman was conscious and alert throughout the ordeal and she has been taken to a nearby hospital where she was listed in stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
